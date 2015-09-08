The Science of Success: The biological limitations of the human mind

Do you want to understand more about your own thoughts and motivations? Do you wish you had a better understanding of what motivates other people and drives their decisions? Has psychology always fascinated you, but you’ve been missing a way to apply those lessons practically in your day-to-day life?

The Science of Success, redOrbit’s newest podcast, explores just that: the mindset of success, the psychology of performance. It also answers those deep questions about human psychology in a way that helps you implement them practically in your daily life with focus on keeping the discussion rooted in psychological research and scientific fact – not opinion.

Your host, Matt Bodnar, an entrepreneur and investor in Nashville, TN, will take you on a journey into the human mind and examine how our brains really work. It’s a must-listen for anyone interested in growth, learning, personal development, and psychology.

Episode 1: The Biological Limits of the Human Mind

This episode explores one of the fundamental underpinnings of psychology: the brain.

Your brain is a roughly million-year-old piece of hardware, designed and built to operate in the world of hunting and gathering, where a dangerous animal may lurk behind the nearest bush.

While our society has changed massively in the last 10,000 years (or even the last 500 years), our brains have not had time to catch up.

You and I are equipped with a tool that – while wonderfully sculpted by evolution to thrive and reproduce in the world of hunter-gatherers – is riddled with shortcuts and processing errors that can manifest in mistakes, calamities, and all around terrible decisions.

Find out more and learn how you can apply this information in your life right now by listening to The Science of Success.

Also: Continue the conversation by following Matt on Twitter (@MattBodnar) or visiting his website MattBodnar.com.